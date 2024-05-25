Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.063-3.099 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $679.41.

Intuit Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $606.99 on Friday. Intuit has a 12 month low of $400.22 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $634.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $620.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $169.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $0.51. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

