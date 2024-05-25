Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.800-1.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.790-16.840 EPS.

Shares of INTU opened at $606.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit has a 52-week low of $400.22 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $634.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $620.68. The company has a market capitalization of $169.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 19.43%. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $679.41.

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

