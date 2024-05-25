Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 18th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0685 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Price Performance
VTN stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $11.09.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
