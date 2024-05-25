Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications has a payout ratio of 60.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Iridium Communications to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

Iridium Communications Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $29.98 on Friday. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $65.12. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.76 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average is $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair downgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IRDM

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.