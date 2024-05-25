Itai Perry Sells 6,000 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) CAO Itai Perry sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 233,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,834. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.63 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 129,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 227,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 160,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

