Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 117 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FND. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 9.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 23.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after buying an additional 35,280 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 89.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $192,375.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,543,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $192,375.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,543,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $813,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,667.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,446 shares of company stock worth $11,924,005 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $114.04 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.24.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

