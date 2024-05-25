Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $369,070,000 after buying an additional 52,864 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,968,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,392,000 after acquiring an additional 134,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,148,000 after buying an additional 202,139 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,811,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 27.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,602,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,516,000 after purchasing an additional 340,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.67.

DRI stock opened at $147.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,891 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

