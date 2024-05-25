Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,331 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.37% of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 64.0% during the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PLW opened at $27.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.79. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $31.11.

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

