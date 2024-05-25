Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,026 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

FCOM opened at $50.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $50.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.76.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

