Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.12% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 1.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 53,843 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 291,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 48,691 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 77,717 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $26.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.07. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $27.40.

Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.08%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

Further Reading

