Jason Stabell Acquires 6,300 Shares of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Stock

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Stabell purchased 6,300 shares of Epsilon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $33,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

Jason Stabell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Jason Stabell purchased 14,708 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $78,687.80.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Jason Stabell purchased 18,500 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $97,125.00.

Epsilon Energy Stock Performance

EPSN stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Epsilon Energy Dividend Announcement

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 16.77%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Epsilon Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Epsilon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Epsilon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 112,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Epsilon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Epsilon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,287,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.