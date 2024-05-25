Justin Clair Sells 1,200 Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) COO Justin Clair sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $28,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

One Liberty Properties Stock Performance

Shares of OLP stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.67.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,406,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 104,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 30,470 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 14.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in One Liberty Properties by 54.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the period. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

