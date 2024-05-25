Justin J. Mcanear Sells 2,936 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $71,344.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,732.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TXG opened at $22.59 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.77.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. The company had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 56.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,666,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,101,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,581,000 after purchasing an additional 90,204 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,041,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,827 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,657,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,257,000 after buying an additional 553,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 58.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,621,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,248 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

