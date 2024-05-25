Katherine Schuelke Sells 1,094 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) Director Katherine Schuelke sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $138,051.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $125.18 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $72.39 and a 1-year high of $141.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.04.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SiTime by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in SiTime by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SiTime by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in SiTime by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

