Kevin Bailey Acquires 774,572 Shares of Po Valley Energy Limited (ASX:PVE) Stock

Po Valley Energy Limited (ASX:PVE – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Bailey purchased 774,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$30,982.88 ($20,655.25).

Kevin Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Kevin Bailey bought 657,722 shares of Po Valley Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$26,308.88 ($17,539.25).

On Monday, May 6th, Kevin Bailey purchased 1,218,270 shares of Po Valley Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,512.53 ($31,675.02).

On Friday, April 12th, Kevin Bailey acquired 719,675 shares of Po Valley Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$26,627.98 ($17,751.98).

On Thursday, April 4th, Kevin Bailey bought 7,050,000 shares of Po Valley Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$204,450.00 ($136,300.00).

Po Valley Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

About Po Valley Energy

Po Valley Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in the Po Valley Region, Italy. The company's project portfolio include the Teodorico project located in the shallow waters of the Adriatic Sea; and Torre del Moro gas/oil condensate and Ravizza/Bagnolo exploration licenses in Piano.

