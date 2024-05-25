Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer James Alexander Hollingworth Sells 875 Shares

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Alexander Hollingworth sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.82, for a total value of C$136,345.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$116,088.66.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Kinaxis Stock Performance

Shares of KXS opened at C$149.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$151.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$152.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91. Kinaxis Inc. has a 12 month low of C$129.13 and a 12 month high of C$191.80. The company has a market cap of C$4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.09). Kinaxis had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of C$152.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$153.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kinaxis Inc. will post 2.9035879 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$199.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kinaxis

About Kinaxis

(Get Free Report)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.