KOK (KOK) Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 25th. During the last seven days, KOK has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. One KOK token can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. KOK has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $90,948.42 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get KOK alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00009274 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00011622 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001398 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,177.99 or 1.00001159 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011489 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.49 or 0.00109120 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 63.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000486 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00442223 USD and is up 20.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $83,806.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.