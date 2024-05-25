Lincoln National Co. (LNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on August 1st

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

Lincoln National has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years. Lincoln National has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lincoln National to earn $7.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.27. Lincoln National had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Further Reading

