Litecoin (LTC) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion and $343.13 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $84.87 or 0.00122682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008636 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,569,200 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

