LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) PT Raised to $56.00 at Benchmark

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Benchmark from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 75.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

LiveRamp Trading Down 6.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveRamp

LiveRamp stock opened at $31.99 on Thursday. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $42.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 177.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in LiveRamp by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LiveRamp by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 44.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

