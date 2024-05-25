LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR) Director Sells $38,880.00 in Stock

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) Director Kjell Gruner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total value of $38,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kjell Gruner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $32,650.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $32,950.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $33,150.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $33,350.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $33,350.00.

LiveWire Group Price Performance

LVWR stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. LiveWire Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $12.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15.

LiveWire Group ( NYSE:LVWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 317.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.54%.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on LiveWire Group from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

