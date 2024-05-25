Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 225.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,121 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 127.6% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $2.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LCID shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LCID

Lucid Group Profile

(Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.