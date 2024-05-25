Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.250-0.330 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.0 billion-$5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.1 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $20.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 672.67 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 2,300.00%.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 30,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $591,569.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,073,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,108,922.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,507 over the last 90 days. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

