Marc Poulin Sells 3,000 Shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total value of C$118,000.20.
Richelieu Hardware Stock Up 0.1 %
RCH stock opened at C$39.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.08. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$38.11 and a 1-year high of C$48.27. The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97.
Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$406.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$417.50 million. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.8383038 EPS for the current year.
Richelieu Hardware Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, CIBC cut their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th.
About Richelieu Hardware
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.
