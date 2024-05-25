MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Up 2.7%

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.44 and last traded at $27.12. Approximately 53,671 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 318,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

A number of analysts have commented on HZO shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on MarineMax from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MarineMax from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $603.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average of $31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.55). MarineMax had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $582.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clint Moore sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $124,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,329.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MarineMax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,859,000 after acquiring an additional 29,473 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in MarineMax by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,045,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,774,000 after acquiring an additional 610,994 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in MarineMax by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 704,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,387,000 after acquiring an additional 179,034 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,766,000 after purchasing an additional 31,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 448,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after purchasing an additional 25,670 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

