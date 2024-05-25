Marks and Spencer Group plc (MAKSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0508 per share on Friday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $7.68 on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44.
Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile
