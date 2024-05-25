Maryse Fernet Sells 13,321 Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Stock

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 13,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$130,545.80.

TSE CAS opened at C$9.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.94. Cascades Inc. has a 12 month low of C$9.10 and a 12 month high of C$15.00. The stock has a market cap of C$969.84 million, a PE ratio of -45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.25). Cascades had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion. Research analysts predict that Cascades Inc. will post 0.7103548 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Cascades’s payout ratio is -228.57%.

CAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.83.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

