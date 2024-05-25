Matthew A. Drapkin Acquires 20,001 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) Director Matthew A. Drapkin acquired 20,001 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $35,201.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,958,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GEG opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.44, a quick ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $2.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,388,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in Great Elm Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,021,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 348,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 24,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Great Elm Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Great Elm Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

