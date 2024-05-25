Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic updated its FY25 guidance to $5.40-$5.50 EPS.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $82.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.68. The company has a market cap of $109.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.36%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

