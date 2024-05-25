MetisDAO (METIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $430.29 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $430.29 million and approximately $21.38 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $75.67 or 0.00109011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009213 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00011580 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001408 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,411.66 or 0.99993591 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011454 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003643 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 75.65932448 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 245 active market(s) with $25,660,583.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.