Michael J. Berthelot Sells 5,800 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $137,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,974.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Down 0.2 %

FDP opened at $23.23 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -45.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average of $24.75.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is presently -196.07%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Our Latest Report on Fresh Del Monte Produce

Institutional Trading of Fresh Del Monte Produce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Get Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.