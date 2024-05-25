Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Up 1.5%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $131.95 and last traded at $128.23. 8,020,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 19,417,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Argus upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.92.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.52.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -13.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $640,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,184,507.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,446 shares of company stock worth $48,198,323 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 66,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after buying an additional 29,953 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Micron Technology by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 193,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,817,000 after buying an additional 119,489 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,432,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 329.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 25,656 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

