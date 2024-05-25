Mina (MINA) Trading Up 2.8% Over Last Week

Mina (MINA) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Mina has a market cap of $925.47 million and $24.63 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Mina alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,162,414,973 coins and its circulating supply is 1,109,934,880 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,162,386,892.8400393 with 1,109,855,845.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.83890671 USD and is up 1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $25,196,877.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.