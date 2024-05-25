Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,427 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weave Communications were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEAV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Weave Communications by 896.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 937,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 843,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weave Communications by 37.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,942,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,984,000 after acquiring an additional 808,248 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Weave Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Weave Communications by 856.3% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 167,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 149,752 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weave Communications by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 801,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 66,349 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weave Communications Stock Performance

Weave Communications stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. Weave Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $47.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.89 million. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WEAV. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

