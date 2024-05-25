MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (MGYOY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3299 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MGYOY opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51.
About MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság
