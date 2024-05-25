MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (MGYOY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3299 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Get MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság alerts:

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MGYOY opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51.

About MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Hungary and internationally. The also company engages in oil and gas exploration, and production of assets and related activities; and provides range of refined products including gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, lubricants, bitumen, Sulphur and liquefied petroleum gas which are marketed to household, industrial, and transport use.

Receive News & Ratings for MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.