Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 196,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,609 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 47,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 53,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 251.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 36,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after acquiring an additional 25,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $753.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $679.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $643.79. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $392.10 and a 1-year high of $778.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total transaction of $1,000,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 206,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,818,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total value of $1,000,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 206,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,818,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.34, for a total value of $176,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,933.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,380 shares of company stock valued at $32,026,223 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPWR. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $743.78.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

