Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Monro had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $310.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Monro Stock Performance

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.81. Monro has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $44.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Monro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 94.92%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

