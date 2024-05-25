Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $25.96, but opened at $23.37. Monro shares last traded at $24.78, with a volume of 591,664 shares changing hands.

The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). Monro had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $310.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Monro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 94.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monro

Monro Trading Up 2.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Monro by 1,375.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Monro by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Monro by 129,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.95 million, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.81.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

