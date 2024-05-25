Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) PT Raised to $23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.07% from the stock’s current price.

Get Morgan Stanley Direct Lending alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSDL

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE MSDL opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 7.06. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 62.34% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSDL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter worth $223,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,973,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter valued at $47,035,000.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.