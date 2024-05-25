NetEase, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.495 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

NetEase has raised its dividend by an average of 23.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. NetEase has a dividend payout ratio of 54.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NetEase to earn $7.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Shares of NTES opened at $90.48 on Friday. NetEase has a 52-week low of $80.79 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.90. The firm has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.58.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.05). NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Research analysts predict that NetEase will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.13.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

