Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $635.60 and last traded at $636.88. 494,467 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,235,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $640.47.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.53.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $607.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $548.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $278.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $20,094,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,169 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,333 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Netflix by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 92,315 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,065,000 after purchasing an additional 51,513 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 258.9% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Netflix by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 41,421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

