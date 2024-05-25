NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.515 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

NextEra Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years. NextEra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 56.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NextEra Energy to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

Shares of NEE opened at $76.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.55. The company has a market capitalization of $157.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

