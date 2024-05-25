Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Critical Analysis

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) and Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Get Nikola alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Nikola has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nikola and Lotus Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nikola $32.66 million 21.88 -$966.28 million ($1.06) -0.50 Lotus Technology $679.01 million 0.43 -$742.00 million ($0.48) -20.83

Analyst Ratings

Lotus Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Nikola. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nikola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for Nikola and Lotus Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nikola 0 2 2 0 2.50 Lotus Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

Nikola currently has a consensus price target of $1.33, indicating a potential upside of 153.10%. Lotus Technology has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 30.00%. Given Nikola’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nikola is more favorable than Lotus Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Nikola and Lotus Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nikola N/A -113.18% -58.40% Lotus Technology N/A -0.62% -39.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Nikola shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Nikola shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nikola beats Lotus Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nikola

(Get Free Report)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector. In addition, it develops a network of hydrogen fueling stations; and offers BEV charging solutions for its FCEV and BEV customers, as well as other third-party customers. Further, its products include Nikola Tre Class 8 truck and the Nikola's Class 8 FCEV. Additionally, the company assembles, integrates, and commissions its vehicles in collaboration with its business partners and suppliers. Nikola Corporation founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Lotus Technology

(Get Free Report)

Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.