NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in NiSource by 3,994.6% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NiSource stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.73. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

