Norges Bank Invests $103.93 Million in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 566,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $103,931,000.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,005,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 9.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $160.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.75 and a 52 week high of $188.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.88.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.20%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.