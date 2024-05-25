Northland Capmk Downgrades Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) to Strong Sell

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Northland Capmk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Emeren Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

SOL has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Emeren Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Emeren Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Emeren Group from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emeren Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Shares of NYSE SOL opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.80. Emeren Group has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $4.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Emeren Group had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Emeren Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Emeren Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emeren Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Emeren Group by 74.1% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Emeren Group during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Emeren Group by 42.0% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 59,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

