NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.98 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. NVIDIA updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $1,064.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $893.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $702.95. The company has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA has a one year low of $366.35 and a one year high of $1,064.75.

NVIDIA shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.94%.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,278 shares of company stock worth $44,714,198. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,123.49.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.