OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OGE. Boston Partners acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,381,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1,219.3% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 769,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,863,000 after acquiring an additional 710,761 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3,716.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 728,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,435,000 after purchasing an additional 709,080 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,083,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,772,000 after purchasing an additional 686,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in OGE Energy by 82.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,219,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,644,000 after purchasing an additional 551,299 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $35.66 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.37 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.77%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

