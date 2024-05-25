OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) & Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Head to Head Comparison

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) and OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Solid Biosciences and OKYO Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00 OKYO Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Solid Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 124.65%. OKYO Pharma has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 430.30%. Given OKYO Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OKYO Pharma is more favorable than Solid Biosciences.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Biosciences N/A -55.94% -44.95% OKYO Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Solid Biosciences and OKYO Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

81.5% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of OKYO Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of OKYO Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Solid Biosciences has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OKYO Pharma has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solid Biosciences and OKYO Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Biosciences $8.09 million 36.96 -$96.01 million ($3.94) -1.98 OKYO Pharma N/A N/A -$13.27 million N/A N/A

OKYO Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Solid Biosciences.

Summary

OKYO Pharma beats Solid Biosciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solid Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc., a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. It is also developing AVB-401 for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; SGT-601 to treat a rare cardiac disease characterized by mutations in the gene that codes for cardiac troponin T protein, which helps coordinate contraction of the heart muscle; SGT-701 for treatment of rare inherited disease characterized by mutations in the RBM20 gene, a cardiac splicing factor that regulates alternative splicing, and codes for RNA binding motif protein 20; and AVB-202-TT to treat Friedreich's ataxia, as well as other drugs for the treatment of cardiac and other diseases. In addition, the company is involved in developing platform technologies, including capsid libraries and dual gene expression, a technology for packaging multiple transgenes into one capsid. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. to develop and commercialize new gene therapies for Duchenne; and a license agreement with the University of Washington, University of Missouri, and University of Florida. Solid Biosciences Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Charlestown, Massachusetts.

About OKYO Pharma

(Get Free Report)

OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease. The company is also developing OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic chronic pain. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

