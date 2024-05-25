Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,665 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 175.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BILL were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BILL by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,546,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,494,000 after purchasing an additional 723,151 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in BILL by 136.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 863,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,746,000 after purchasing an additional 498,000 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in BILL during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,037,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the third quarter valued at $19,892,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in BILL by 398.4% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 125,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $52.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.77 and its 200 day moving average is $67.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.94 and a 1 year high of $139.50.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $323.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BILL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.35.

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $60,112.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

